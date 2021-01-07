Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

117,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6378618
  • Stock #: 41057A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4-Corner Air Suspension
Maximum Steel Metallic
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
CATTLE TAN/BLACK FULL LEATHER BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Laser-Etched Filigree is NOT INCLUDED on the DJU1 seats or the DJXT seats
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares Chrome Rear Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Chrome Front Bumper Chrome Tubular Side Steps
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) Maximum Duty Engine Cooling 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 3.0L Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Next Generation Engine Contr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2016 Buick Encore FWD
 137,360 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge Titan...
 51,523 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 19,966 KM
$25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory