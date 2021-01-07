2015 RAM 1500

Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Seating
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Running Boards/Side Steps
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
RamBox Cargo Management System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
CATTLE TAN/BLACK FULL LEATHER BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Laser-Etched Filigree is NOT INCLUDED on the DJU1 seats or the DJXT seats
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares Chrome Rear Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Chrome Front Bumper Chrome Tubular Side Steps
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: 230-Amp Alternator GVWR: 3 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) Maximum Duty Engine Cooling 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 3.0L Diesel Badge Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Next Generation Engine Contr...
