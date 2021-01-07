2015 RAM 1500

Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Chrome Tubular Side Steps

Adjustable Pedals

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Class IV Receiver Hitch

RamBox Cargo Management System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

4-Corner Air Suspension

Maximum Steel Metallic

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)

Single-Disc Remote CD Player

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Receiver Hitch

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season

CATTLE TAN/BLACK FULL LEATHER BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Laser-Etched Filigree is NOT INCLUDED on the DJU1 seats or the DJXT seats

WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts

GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)

MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body-Colour Fender Flares Chrome Rear Bumper Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts Chrome Front Bumper Chrome Tubular Side Steps