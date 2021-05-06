2015 RAM 1500

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 1 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7056521

7056521 Stock #: 21T200A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Ceramic Blue Clearcoat

Interior Colour Ambassador Blue/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 44,166 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Humidity Sensor WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD) DARK CERAMIC BLUE CLEARCOAT Requires Subscription AMBASSADOR BLUE/BLACK DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats CERAMIC BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Federal A/C Excise Tax MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Full Length Upgraded Floor Console ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 4x4 Flat Black Hemi Badge Sport Performance Hood A/C w/Dual...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.