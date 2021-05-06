Menu
2015 RAM 1500

44,166 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Sport | Sunroof | Remote Start

2015 RAM 1500

Sport | Sunroof | Remote Start

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Ceramic Blue Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ambassador Blue/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,166 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!A Must See Rare Ceramic Blue Edition Ram 1500 Sport!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Humidity Sensor
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
DARK CERAMIC BLUE CLEARCOAT
Requires Subscription
AMBASSADOR BLUE/BLACK DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
CERAMIC BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Federal A/C Excise Tax MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Full Length Upgraded Floor Console ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 4x4 Flat Black Hemi Badge Sport Performance Hood A/C w/Dual...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

