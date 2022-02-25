Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

143,889 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  1. 8346855
  2. 8346855
  3. 8346855
  4. 8346855
  5. 8346855
  6. 8346855
  7. 8346855
  8. 8346855
  9. 8346855
  10. 8346855
Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

143,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8346855
  • Stock #: 22159B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Locking Lug Nuts Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
GVWR: 3 130 KGS (6 900 LBS)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Gs...
 59,338 KM
$16,750 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 156,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 60,471 KM
$43,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory