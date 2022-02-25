2015 RAM 1500

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 8 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8346855

8346855 Stock #: 22159B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 143,889 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Locking Lug Nuts Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire GVWR: 3 130 KGS (6 900 LBS) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.