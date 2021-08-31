Menu
2015 RAM 2500

128,131 KM

Details Description Features

$45,911

+ tax & licensing
$45,911

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

LARAMIE POWER WAGON

2015 RAM 2500

LARAMIE POWER WAGON

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$45,911

+ taxes & licensing

128,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8021679
  • Stock #: 21749A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
Requires Subscription
POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 17" Steel Spare Wheel Front Electric Winch Man Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case Power Wagon Tailgate Chrome Badge Body-Colour Fender Fla...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

