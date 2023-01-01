2015 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 5 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10217421

10217421 Stock #: 23T162A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 132,566 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 220 Amp Alternator Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield GVWR: 11 700 LBS WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD (STD) TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD) Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air GVWR: 11 700... DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fol... TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler Remote Start System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.