2015 RAM 3500

132,566 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

SLT

2015 RAM 3500

SLT

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,566KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10217421
  • Stock #: 23T162A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,566 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 Diesel (6.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.* This Ram 3500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT , TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS, PROTECTION GROUP, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 11,700 LBS, FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either of the Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims. The interior of the 3500 is a beautiful combination of strength and refinement. The environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. For those who love technology, the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims have a combination of 3 powerful tools: A GPS Navigation System, Rear Park Assist, and a Rear View Camera.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 3500!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
GVWR: 11 700 LBS
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air GVWR: 11 700...
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Power Lumbar Adjust Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Front Center Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fol...
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler Remote Start System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

