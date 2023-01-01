$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2015 RAM 3500
SLT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10217421
- Stock #: 23T162A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 132,566 KM
Vehicle Description
3500 Diesel (6.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.* This Ram 3500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FG SLT , TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS, PROTECTION GROUP, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, GVWR: 11,700 LBS, FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: If you want a heavy-duty truck engineered to give you the power you need and deliver it in a gorgeous package, look no further than the Ram 3500. With its signature rounded curves and huge front grille, this truck is instantly recognizable and respected wherever it goes. All Ram 3500s come standard with a 5.7L HEMI V8 with 38hp, 400 lb-ft of Torque and a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Plus, you have the option to choose the available 6.4L HEMI V8 or the 6.7L Turbo Diesel instead. Ram also gives you other transmission choices as well. On all 3500 sizes and trims you have the option to choose a 6-Speed HD Automatic or a 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive. The exception to this is the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs, which do not have the manual as an option. Plus, all Ram 3500s give you the option of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Standard on all trims are Anti-Lock Brakes and Stability Control. With Pickups, storage space is always handy. Ram has reserved a very special option, the innovative RamBox Cargo Management System, which is included when you purchase either of the Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims. The interior of the 3500 is a beautiful combination of strength and refinement. The environment has a polished feel even on the base trims. The regular cab can seat 3 on a bench, and the 4-door versions can either seat 5 when there are two-bucket seats up front, or 6 people on 2 rows. For those who love technology, the Laramie Longhorn Edition and Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition Trims have a combination of 3 powerful tools: A GPS Navigation System, Rear Park Assist, and a Rear View Camera.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ram 3500!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.