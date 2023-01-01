Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Outback

128,000 KM

Details Description

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 9612751
  2. 9612751
  3. 9612751
  4. 9612751
  5. 9612751
  6. 9612751
  7. 9612751
  8. 9612751
  9. 9612751
  10. 9612751
  11. 9612751
  12. 9612751
  13. 9612751
  14. 9612751
  15. 9612751
  16. 9612751
  17. 9612751
  18. 9612751
  19. 9612751
Contact Seller

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612751
  • Stock #: W513
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC6F3265629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Outback Limited AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents, One Owner
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Sunroof
-Heated Seats
-Navigation System
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wow Cars

2015 Ford Escape SE
 77,664 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 98,984 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Beet...
 113,049 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory