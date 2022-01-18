2015 Subaru WRX

$29,998 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: W647A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,091 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Led Headlights Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

