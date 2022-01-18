Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

94,091 KM

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
w/Sport-tech Pkg **New Arrival**

w/Sport-tech Pkg **New Arrival**

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

94,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W647A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Impreza Black WRX STiRecent Arrival!2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual AWDAwards:* ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsCapital Ford offers Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and fully inspected and reconditioned vehicles. We're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

