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2015 Subaru Crosstrek Limited AWDOdometer: 112,431 kmPrice: $17,990+taxFinancing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -One Owner <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Subaru eyesight <br/> -Front Collision Warning <br/> -Lane Keep Departure Warning <br/> -Adaptive Cruise Control <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Leather Heated seats <br/> -pedal shifters <br/> -Key less entry <br/> -Push button start <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

112,431 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

LIMITED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14231669

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

LIMITED AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
112,431KM
VIN JF2GPASC4F8256550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,431 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Crosstrek Limited AWDOdometer: 112,431 kmPrice: $17,990+taxFinancing Available


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner

Highlight features:--Subaru eyesight
-Front Collision Warning
-Lane Keep Departure Warning
-Adaptive Cruise Control
-Sunroof
-Leather Heated seats
-pedal shifters
-Key less entry
-Push button start
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek