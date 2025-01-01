$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2FU939492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,293 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
