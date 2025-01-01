Menu
2015 Toyota Camry

49,293 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry

12878549

2015 Toyota Camry

Location

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,293KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK2FU939492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,293 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

