2015 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
167,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9187570
- Stock #: 2211911
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC426465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 167,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
