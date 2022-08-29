Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

167,450 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

CE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

167,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9187570
  • Stock #: 2211911
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC426465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

