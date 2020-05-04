Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 4951122
  2. 4951122
  3. 4951122
  4. 4951122
  5. 4951122
  6. 4951122
  7. 4951122
  8. 4951122
  9. 4951122
  10. 4951122
  11. 4951122
  12. 4951122
  13. 4951122
  14. 4951122
  15. 4951122
  16. 4951122
  17. 4951122
  18. 4951122
  19. 4951122
  20. 4951122
  21. 4951122
  22. 4951122
  23. 4951122
  24. 4951122
  25. 4951122
  26. 4951122
  27. 4951122
  28. 4951122
  29. 4951122
  30. 4951122
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,810KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4951122
  • Stock #: 2031201
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXFW306403
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Extra’s Incldued: Dash Camera, Long Range Remote Starter!



LE Upgrade Package:



6 SPEAKERS, 6.1" DISPLAY SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, VOICE RECOGNITION CONTROLS, VOICE RECOGNITION, PRIVACY GLASS, SILVER PAINTED ROOF RAILS



CONT. FEATURES: 



Audio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Audio Auxiliary Input Jack, USB Audio Input, Bluetooth Capability, Roof Mounted Antenna



Air Conditioning, Seat Material:Fabric Seats, Power Door Locks, Dual Vanity Mirror, Power Windows with Driver Side Auto Down, Electric Rear Window Defroster with Timer, High Solar Energy Absorbing Window Glass, Front Windshield Acoustic Glass, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Foldable Exterior Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors, Integrated Signal Lamps, Front Splash Guards & Rear Splash Guards, Colour-Keyed Mirrors, Colour-Keyed Door Handles, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper/Washer - Intermittent, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 



ENGINE: 2.5 Litre, 4-Cylinder, Aluminum Alloy Block, Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i),



TRANSMISSION: 6-Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT)



TOWING CAPACITY kg (lbs): 680 (1,500)



Star Safety System:Smart Stop Technology (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)



FUEL CONSUMPTION RATING:



City/Highway/Combined: 10.5/8.2/9.5 L/100KMS or 27/34/30 MPG

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2017 Toyota Highland...
 92,162 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT
 11,000 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 66,475 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Send A Message