2015 Toyota RAV4

Extra’s Incldued: Dash Camera, Long Range Remote Starter!
LE Upgrade Package:
6 SPEAKERS, 6.1" DISPLAY SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, VOICE RECOGNITION CONTROLS, VOICE RECOGNITION, PRIVACY GLASS, SILVER PAINTED ROOF RAILS
CONT. FEATURES:
Audio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Audio Auxiliary Input Jack, USB Audio Input, Bluetooth Capability, Roof Mounted Antenna
Air Conditioning, Seat Material:Fabric Seats, Power Door Locks, Dual Vanity Mirror, Power Windows with Driver Side Auto Down, Electric Rear Window Defroster with Timer, High Solar Energy Absorbing Window Glass, Front Windshield Acoustic Glass, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Foldable Exterior Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors, Integrated Signal Lamps, Front Splash Guards & Rear Splash Guards, Colour-Keyed Mirrors, Colour-Keyed Door Handles, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper/Washer - Intermittent, Windshield Wiper De-Icer,
ENGINE: 2.5 Litre, 4-Cylinder, Aluminum Alloy Block, Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i),
TRANSMISSION: 6-Speed, Automatic, Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT)
TOWING CAPACITY kg (lbs): 680 (1,500)
Star Safety System:Smart Stop Technology (SST), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)
FUEL CONSUMPTION RATING:
City/Highway/Combined: 10.5/8.2/9.5 L/100KMS or 27/34/30 MPG
