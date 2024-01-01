Menu
2015 Toyota Sienna

83,528 KM

12018715

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
83,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDJK3DC5FS096654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

306-569-8777

