2015 Toyota Venza

97,000 KM

Details Description

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2015 Toyota Venza

2015 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

2015 Toyota Venza

LIMITED

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9143443
  • Stock #: W456
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB4FU111335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Venza Limited AWD (Immaculate Condition) includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-20" Premium Alloy Wheels
-Brand New Tires
-Power Memory Seats
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Panoramic Glass Roof
-6.1" Display Audio System w/Navigation
-Backup-Camera
-Power Liftgate
-Park Assist Sensors
-Remote Start and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

