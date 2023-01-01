2015 Toyota Yaris

$18,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 4 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10352634

10352634 Stock #: 2332281

2332281 VIN: VNKKTUD30FA031643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 80,401 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.