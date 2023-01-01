Menu
2015 Toyota Yaris

80,401 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

LE

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

80,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352634
  • Stock #: 2332281
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30FA031643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

