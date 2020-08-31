+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
LEATHER SUNROOF DIESEL
Our 2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New tires all around. Carproof Reports Saskatchewan vehicle, No Serious Collisions. Financing Available on site , Guaranteed approval, Trades welcome , Aftermarket warranties to meet every need and budget. The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. For a small hatchback, it's a worthy consideration. If top fuel economy is your priority, diesel power also returns with the Golf TDI, with modest gains in power and fuel economy. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5.8-inch touchscreen audio interface, satellite radio and iPod connectivity. Sunroof and power seats. Added features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated front seats, a rearview camera and a premium Fender audio system. To that add 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, sport front seats with a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), a navigation system and interior ambient lighting with LED reading lamps. The diesel-powered TDI models receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 150 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automated manual transmission. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A post-crash braking system is also standard and automatically applies the brakes after an impact to reduce the likelihood of a secondary crash.In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 2015 Golf earned the highest rating of "Good" in tests for moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof-strength and seats and head restraints (whiplash protection) tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9