2015 Volkswagen Golf

151,000 KM

$14,998

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2.0 TDI Highline LEATHER SUNROOF DIESEL

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P1937
  • VIN: 3VWRA7AU1FM014510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SUNROOF DIESEL



Our 2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New tires all around. Carproof Reports Saskatchewan vehicle, No Serious Collisions. Financing Available on site , Guaranteed approval, Trades welcome , Aftermarket warranties to meet every need and budget. The redesigned 2015 Volkswagen Golf delivers competitive performance, comfort and refinement. For a small hatchback, it's a worthy consideration. If top fuel economy is your priority, diesel power also returns with the Golf TDI, with modest gains in power and fuel economy. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5.8-inch touchscreen audio interface, satellite radio and iPod connectivity. Sunroof and power seats. Added features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated front seats, a rearview camera and a premium Fender audio system. To that add 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, sport front seats with a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), a navigation system and interior ambient lighting with LED reading lamps. The diesel-powered TDI models receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 150 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automated manual transmission. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A post-crash braking system is also standard and automatically applies the brakes after an impact to reduce the likelihood of a secondary crash.In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the 2015 Golf earned the highest rating of "Good" in tests for moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. It also earned a "Good" score in the side-impact, roof-strength and seats and head restraints (whiplash protection) tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

