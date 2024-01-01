$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ5FM213241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2411692
- Mileage 100,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 1.8L TSI Automatic FWD
Reviews:
* Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jettas perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
