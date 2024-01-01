Menu
Recent Arrival! 1.8L TSI Automatic FWD

Reviews:
 * Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jettas perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

100,251 KM

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Taylor Toyota

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

Used
100,251KM
VIN 3VWD07AJ5FM213241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 1.8L TSI Automatic FWD


Reviews:
* Owners typically report pleasing performance and fuel economy on most models, a refined and quiet powertrain, generous trunk space, and a comfortable and athletic driving feel. The xenon lighting system and Fender stereo are feature-content favourites. Notably, many owners say the Jettas perceivable feeling of solid quality helped make their purchase decision easy. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

2015 Volkswagen Jetta