2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL :Odometer: 129,618km <br/> Special Price: $15,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Leather Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Memory Seats <br/> - Sunroof <br/> -Backup Camera <br/> -Keyless Entry <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Heated power side mirrors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

129,618 KM

Details Description

SEL Premium

12314645

SEL Premium

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Used
129,618KM
VIN 1VWCS7A3XFC115587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 129,618 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Passat SEL :Odometer: 129,618km
Special Price: $15,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight Features:-
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Memory Seats
- Sunroof
-Backup Camera
-Keyless Entry
-Navigation
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Heated power side mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Welcome to WOWCARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOWCARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Local Delivery

