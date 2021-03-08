+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER IMPECIBLE SERVICE RECORDS
Our Volkswagen Passat has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free, One owner always serviced at Taylor Volkswagen. Presale inspection completed. Financing available on site, trades welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Set apart by its European-style refinement, roomy interior and fuel-efficient engine, the 2015 Volkswagen Passat is a solid choice for a family sedan.With its neatly tailored styling, accommodating cabin, composed handling and refined ride, the Passat will very likely impress you on a test-drive. The Passat's spacious interior caters to American tastes by allowing stretch-out room for adults both front and rear, as well as generous cargo capacity within its voluminous trunk. Given that Volkswagen builds the Passat in Tennessee expressly for the North American market, this theme should come as no surprise. Our Passat comes with a peppy yet fuel-efficient turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine. automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat (with two-way manual lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rearview camera, and an eight-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface. heated mirrors, rear seat air vents, a sliding front armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and upgraded gauges and displays. Standard safety features for the 2015 Volkswagen Passat include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. A rearview camera. In government crash testing, the Passat scored a perfect five stars overall, with five for frontal impact protection and five for side crash protection. Similarly, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Passat its top score of "Good" for frontal moderate-overlap, side-impact and roof-strength tests. It received the institute's second-highest rating of "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test. The Passat's seat and head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9