2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 10431705
- Stock #: P2706
- VIN: WVGJV7AX5FW582527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,700 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our Volkswagen Tiguan has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. new Michelin cross climate tires, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle accident free. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is an appealing compact crossover SUV, particularly if you want one with an upscale character. Tiguan's punchy turbocharged four-cylinder engine will keep you fully alert on the morning commute. The interior design and materials also are a noticeable cut above what you get in mainstream rivals, and the ride is smooth and composed. heated side mirrors, roof rails, trailer-hitch prep, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, eight-way manual front seats with adjustable lumbar, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats, fore-and-aft sliding and reclining for the rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a six-CD changer, an SD-card slot, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod cable.17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and a power-recline function for the driver seat. panoramic sunroof. turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission standard and all-wheel drive. Tiguan comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard, but parking sensors are not available. VW's Car-Net telematics system is included with every Tiguan and provides automatic crash notification, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go. In government crash tests, the Tiguan garnered four stars out of a possible five for overall crash protection, with three stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
