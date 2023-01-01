Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

151,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 10431705
  2. 10431705
  3. 10431705
  4. 10431705
  5. 10431705
  6. 10431705
  7. 10431705
  8. 10431705
  9. 10431705
  10. 10431705
  11. 10431705
  12. 10431705
  13. 10431705
  14. 10431705
  15. 10431705
  16. 10431705
  17. 10431705
  18. 10431705
  19. 10431705
  20. 10431705
  21. 10431705
  22. 10431705
  23. 10431705
  24. 10431705
  25. 10431705
  26. 10431705
  27. 10431705
Contact Seller

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
151,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431705
  • Stock #: P2706
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX5FW582527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,700 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our Volkswagen Tiguan has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. new Michelin cross climate tires, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle accident free. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is an appealing compact crossover SUV, particularly if you want one with an upscale character. Tiguan's punchy turbocharged four-cylinder engine will keep you fully alert on the morning commute. The interior design and materials also are a noticeable cut above what you get in mainstream rivals, and the ride is smooth and composed. heated side mirrors, roof rails, trailer-hitch prep, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, eight-way manual front seats with adjustable lumbar, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats, fore-and-aft sliding and reclining for the rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a six-CD changer, an SD-card slot, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod cable.17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and a power-recline function for the driver seat. panoramic sunroof. turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission standard and all-wheel drive. Tiguan comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard, but parking sensors are not available. VW's Car-Net telematics system is included with every Tiguan and provides automatic crash notification, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go. In government crash tests, the Tiguan garnered four stars out of a possible five for overall crash protection, with three stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 151,700 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 201,206 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer X...
 133,203 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory