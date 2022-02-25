$39,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2016 Audi A6
2016 Audi A6
3.0T Technik
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
28,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8320374
- Stock #: 2231401
- VIN: WAUJGAFC0GN199083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 28,645 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5