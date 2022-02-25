Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Audi A6

28,645 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A6

2016 Audi A6

3.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A6

3.0T Technik

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

  1. 8320374
  2. 8320374
  3. 8320374
  4. 8320374
  5. 8320374
  6. 8320374
  7. 8320374
  8. 8320374
  9. 8320374
  10. 8320374
  11. 8320374
  12. 8320374
  13. 8320374
  14. 8320374
  15. 8320374
  16. 8320374
  17. 8320374
  18. 8320374
  19. 8320374
  20. 8320374
  21. 8320374
  22. 8320374
  23. 8320374
  24. 8320374
  25. 8320374
  26. 8320374
  27. 8320374
  28. 8320374
  29. 8320374
  30. 8320374
  31. 8320374
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

28,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8320374
  • Stock #: 2231401
  • VIN: WAUJGAFC0GN199083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,645 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2017 Volkswagen Toua...
 61,312 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Durango GT
 82,500 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 67,225 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

Call Dealer

306-569-XXXX

(click to show)

306-569-8777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory