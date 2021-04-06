2016 Audi A7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6909108

6909108 Stock #: 2101851

2101851 VIN: WAU3GAFC5GN165696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2101851

Mileage 64,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Additional Features AWD Navigation System 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.