2016 BMW 335 Gran Turismo

306-546-3993
GRAND TOURISMO LOW KM
Our BMW 335 Xi GT has been through a Presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Super Low Km Excellent condition inside and out. Carfax reports no Major collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. This one definitely has to be driven to really be appreciated. The 2016 BMW 3 Series GT is a niche-oriented model, to be sure, but the appeal of a BMW 3 Series with an added degree of practicality is undeniable.The 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is one of the quirkier options among small luxury cars. It's not a crossover, but it has elevated seats and standard all-wheel drive. It's not a wagon, but its cargo capacity compares favorably to that of the actual 3 Series wagon. It's not a sedan, but it mostly handles like one. Could this oddball hatchback somehow be the best of all worlds? WE THINK SO . the 3 Series GT certainly occupies an intriguing middle ground among sportiness, luxury and versatility. With strong turbocharged acceleration from the 335i's inline-6, plus all-season traction and room for a family of four and their luggage, this BMW covers more bases than most affordable luxury vehicles. the Gran Turismo's stretched wheelbase results in the best legroom of all the BMW sedans. Automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power sport front seats (with power-adjustable side bolsters), driver memory functions, "SensaTec" a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive tech interface (with a 6.5-inch display) and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.335i xDrive Gran Turismo adds adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry (with a foot sensor for hands-free trunk opening), front-seat power lumbar adjustments and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.The Luxury package adds leather upholstery, navigation system, The Cold Weather package features front and rear heated seats plus a heated steering wheel.19-inch wheels. turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque.all-wheel drive -- that's what the "xDrive" part means. An eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard, as is an automatic stop-start function that turns the engine off when the car comes to a stop in order to save fuel. Antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, while BMW Remote Services (included with the Technology package) adds stolen vehicle recovery and remote door lock/unlock. In government crash tests, the 2016 BMW 3 Series GT received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9