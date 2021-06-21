Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 335 Gran Turismo

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 335 Gran Turismo

2016 BMW 335 Gran Turismo

i xDrive LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 335 Gran Turismo

i xDrive LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7367072
  2. 7367072
  3. 7367072
  4. 7367072
  5. 7367072
  6. 7367072
  7. 7367072
  8. 7367072
  9. 7367072
  10. 7367072
  11. 7367072
  12. 7367072
  13. 7367072
  14. 7367072
  15. 7367072
  16. 7367072
  17. 7367072
  18. 7367072
  19. 7367072
  20. 7367072
  21. 7367072
  22. 7367072
  23. 7367072
  24. 7367072
  25. 7367072
  26. 7367072
  27. 7367072
  28. 7367072
  29. 7367072
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7367072
  • Stock #: P2125
  • VIN: WBA3X9C50GD869668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAND TOURISMO LOW KM



Our BMW 335 Xi GT has been through a Presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Super Low Km Excellent condition inside and out. Carfax reports no Major collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. This one definitely has to be driven to really be appreciated. The 2016 BMW 3 Series GT is a niche-oriented model, to be sure, but the appeal of a BMW 3 Series with an added degree of practicality is undeniable.The 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is one of the quirkier options among small luxury cars. It's not a crossover, but it has elevated seats and standard all-wheel drive. It's not a wagon, but its cargo capacity compares favorably to that of the actual 3 Series wagon. It's not a sedan, but it mostly handles like one. Could this oddball hatchback somehow be the best of all worlds? WE THINK SO . the 3 Series GT certainly occupies an intriguing middle ground among sportiness, luxury and versatility. With strong turbocharged acceleration from the 335i's inline-6, plus all-season traction and room for a family of four and their luggage, this BMW covers more bases than most affordable luxury vehicles. the Gran Turismo's stretched wheelbase results in the best legroom of all the BMW sedans. Automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power sport front seats (with power-adjustable side bolsters), driver memory functions, "SensaTec" a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive tech interface (with a 6.5-inch display) and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.335i xDrive Gran Turismo adds adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry (with a foot sensor for hands-free trunk opening), front-seat power lumbar adjustments and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.The Luxury package adds leather upholstery, navigation system, The Cold Weather package features front and rear heated seats plus a heated steering wheel.19-inch wheels. turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque.all-wheel drive -- that's what the "xDrive" part means. An eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard, as is an automatic stop-start function that turns the engine off when the car comes to a stop in order to save fuel. Antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, while BMW Remote Services (included with the Technology package) adds stolen vehicle recovery and remote door lock/unlock. In government crash tests, the 2016 BMW 3 Series GT received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 102,000 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Armada P...
 179,000 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 238,286 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory