2016 BMW 335 Gran Turismo

$33,998 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7367072

7367072 Stock #: P2125

P2125 VIN: WBA3X9C50GD869668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Navigation System Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.