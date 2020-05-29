Menu
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Midtown Auto Sales

306-347-2277

2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

  • 81,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5150774
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C59G0S85456
Exterior Colour
Black Sapphire Metallic (Black)
Interior Colour
Black (LCSW)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i LEATHER LUX SUNROOF NAVI

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Cornering Lights
  • ashtray
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Interior Lock Disable
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • HiFi Sound System
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tracker System
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
  • Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 210 Amp Alternator
  • Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
  • 1109# Maximum Payload
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
  • 85 L Fuel Tank
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
  • 3.15 Rear Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 2,835 kgs (6,250 lbs)
  • Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

