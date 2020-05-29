2016 BMW X5

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Cornering Lights

ashtray

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Interior Lock Disable

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob

Analog Display

HiFi Sound System

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Tracker System

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Audio Theft Deterrent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts

Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

210 Amp Alternator

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

1109# Maximum Payload

Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher

85 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert

3.15 Rear Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,835 kgs (6,250 lbs)

Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection

