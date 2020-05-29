2016 BMW X5

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Cornering Lights
- ashtray
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Interior Lock Disable
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- HiFi Sound System
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Tracker System
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
- Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- 210 Amp Alternator
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
- 1109# Maximum Payload
- Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
- 85 L Fuel Tank
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Stainless Steel Bumper Insert
- 3.15 Rear Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,835 kgs (6,250 lbs)
- Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology and high precision direct injection
