2016 Chevrolet Corvette

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Front Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Keyless Start
- Convertible Soft Top
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
- Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.