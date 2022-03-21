Menu
2016 Chevrolet Impala

66,670 KM

Details Features

$23,795

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

2LZ

Location

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

66,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802887
  • Stock #: 2201841
  • VIN: 2G1145S32G9169474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2201841
  • Mileage 66,670 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

