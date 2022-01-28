$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8189337
- Stock #: 22075B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22075B
- Mileage 90,791 KM
Vehicle Description
The new design of the Chevrolet Malibu features the stance of a sports car and the clean lines of a luxury car. This Malibu is Blue in color and features the power of a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine. Fuel efficiency is increased with a standard ECOTEC engine and improved aerodynamic design. With attractive styling and advanced technology, the interior of the Malibu provides the comfort of sculpted seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls for audio and cruise, power adjustable driver seat, satellite radio, Bluetooth, Onstar, antilock brakes, cruise control, rear window defogger, 10 standard air bags and more. Also available with a 7" color touch screen and MyLink technology. Inspired by the Chevy Camaro, this Malibu sedan is sure to catch attention and turn heads. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.