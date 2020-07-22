Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

38,420 KM

$13,715

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

LT HB*SUNROOF*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

38,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5562306
  • Stock #: 20418B
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SB4G4158415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20418B
  • Mileage 38,420 KM

Vehicle Description

This White Sonic LT hatchback is equipped with FWD Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L engine, cloth upholstery, cruise control, USB port, heated outside power mirrors, power windows, rear floor mats, a six-speaker premium sound system with CD player and satellite radio capability, and alloy wheels. LTs with the automatic transmission also get remote starting and the hatchback adds a rear cargo cover. Newly designed, the Sonic looks fresh and new. The Sonic has an urban vibe, particularly the five-door hatch. Sharp creases, exposed headlamps and motorcycle-inspired design cues set it apart from other compacts, while it has a good fit and finish. Sonic comes standard with 10 airbags, including seat-mounted thorax side-impact, head curtain and knee airbags. Contact us today for a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm/auto 2500 rpm/manual)
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

