2016 Chrysler 200
S ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W540
- Mileage 162,301 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2016 CHRYSLER 200S AWD - was locally owned - It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.
With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway.
Coming off a full redesign last year, the 2016 Chrysler 200 is definitely the brand's best midsize sedan yet. Gone is the previous car's fuddy-duddy persona, and in its place is a smooth, elegant look that allows the car to stand out in the midsize sedan segment without going over the top with trendy details.
Inside, high-class materials form a design that is artful and elegant, with a "floating" center console upon which are perched the rotary knob shifter and climate controls. The 200's cabin is not just easy on the eyes, it's also easy to use -- Chrysler's big 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system is one of our favorites.
This 2016 CHRYSLER 200S AWD has the upgraded 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a nine-speed automatic transmission (with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters on the 200S). In addition, the V6 also features a Sport mode that sharpens up engine and transmission responses and provides slightly heavier steering effort. On models with all-wheel drive, Sport mode biases power output to the rear by sending 60 percent of the engine's torque to the rear axle.
The 2016 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and driver and front-passenger knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the entry-level LX model. If you're the sort of driver who likes to explore back roads, you'll likely prefer the 200S model and its sport-tuned suspension. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize cars in this price range.
No question, the 2016 Chrysler 200's thoroughly modern cabin design is one of the model's highlights. It's shown off to best effect in S and C models equipped with the optional 8.4-inch infotainment interface. This large touchscreen is intuitive, fills out the dash nicely and complements the automatic transmission's rotary-style shifter.
Standard equipment on the 2016 Chrysler 200 include a 17-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition and entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manually height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. A Uconnect option package provides Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 5-inch touchscreen display for the audio system.
The S is the sporty flavor of 200, and it comes standard with all of the Limited's equipment plus a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, acoustic windshield and front-door glass (for a quieter cabin), a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, satellite radio, cloth/leather sport front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and upgraded interior trim.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
