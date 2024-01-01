Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2016 CHRYSLER 200S AWD - was locally owned - It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.</p> <p>With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway.</p> <p>Coming off a full redesign last year, the 2016 Chrysler 200 is definitely the brands best midsize sedan yet. Gone is the previous cars fuddy-duddy persona, and in its place is a smooth, elegant look that allows the car to stand out in the midsize sedan segment without going over the top with trendy details.</p> <p>Inside, high-class materials form a design that is artful and elegant, with a floating center console upon which are perched the rotary knob shifter and climate controls. The 200s cabin is not just easy on the eyes, its also easy to use -- Chryslers big 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system is one of our favorites.</p> <p>This 2016 CHRYSLER 200S AWD has the upgraded 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a nine-speed automatic transmission (with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters on the 200S). In addition, the V6 also features a Sport mode that sharpens up engine and transmission responses and provides slightly heavier steering effort. On models with all-wheel drive, Sport mode biases power output to the rear by sending 60 percent of the engines torque to the rear axle.</p> <p>The 2016 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and driver and front-passenger knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the entry-level LX model. If youre the sort of driver who likes to explore back roads, youll likely prefer the 200S model and its sport-tuned suspension. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize cars in this price range.</p> <p>No question, the 2016 Chrysler 200s thoroughly modern cabin design is one of the models highlights. Its shown off to best effect in S and C models equipped with the optional 8.4-inch infotainment interface. This large touchscreen is intuitive, fills out the dash nicely and complements the automatic transmissions rotary-style shifter.</p> <p>Standard equipment on the 2016 Chrysler 200 include a 17-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition and entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manually height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. A Uconnect option package provides Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 5-inch touchscreen display for the audio system.</p> <p>The S is the sporty flavor of 200, and it comes standard with all of the Limiteds equipment plus a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, acoustic windshield and front-door glass (for a quieter cabin), a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, satellite radio, cloth/leather sport front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and upgraded interior trim.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2016 Chrysler 200

162,301 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler 200

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

S ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
162,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCDG1GN110523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W540
  • Mileage 162,301 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2016 CHRYSLER 200S AWD - was locally owned - It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX.



With handsome looks and an upscale interior, the 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan has what it takes to fight for a spot in your driveway.



Coming off a full redesign last year, the 2016 Chrysler 200 is definitely the brand's best midsize sedan yet. Gone is the previous car's fuddy-duddy persona, and in its place is a smooth, elegant look that allows the car to stand out in the midsize sedan segment without going over the top with trendy details.



Inside, high-class materials form a design that is artful and elegant, with a "floating" center console upon which are perched the rotary knob shifter and climate controls. The 200's cabin is not just easy on the eyes, it's also easy to use -- Chrysler's big 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen system is one of our favorites.



This 2016 CHRYSLER 200S AWD has the upgraded 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 295 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. Both engines come with a nine-speed automatic transmission (with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters on the 200S). In addition, the V6 also features a Sport mode that sharpens up engine and transmission responses and provides slightly heavier steering effort. On models with all-wheel drive, Sport mode biases power output to the rear by sending 60 percent of the engine's torque to the rear axle.



The 2016 Chrysler 200 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, and driver and front-passenger knee airbags. A rearview camera is standard on all but the entry-level LX model. If you're the sort of driver who likes to explore back roads, you'll likely prefer the 200S model and its sport-tuned suspension. The setup gives the car a buttoned-down feel around tight turns and makes it one of the better-handling midsize cars in this price range.



No question, the 2016 Chrysler 200's thoroughly modern cabin design is one of the model's highlights. It's shown off to best effect in S and C models equipped with the optional 8.4-inch infotainment interface. This large touchscreen is intuitive, fills out the dash nicely and complements the automatic transmission's rotary-style shifter.



Standard equipment on the 2016 Chrysler 200 include a 17-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition and entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, automatic headlights, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manually height-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a USB interface and an auxiliary audio jack. A Uconnect option package provides Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 5-inch touchscreen display for the audio system.



The S is the sporty flavor of 200, and it comes standard with all of the Limited's equipment plus a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, acoustic windshield and front-door glass (for a quieter cabin), a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, satellite radio, cloth/leather sport front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and upgraded interior trim.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE for sale in Regina, SK
2017 MINI Cooper Convertible COOPER S CONVERTIBLE 166,400 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Ford Explorer LOW KM 80,500 KM $29,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 148,100 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200