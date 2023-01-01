Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Dart

138,609 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart

SE WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Dart

SE WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 10160217
  2. 10160217
  3. 10160217
  4. 10160217
  5. 10160217
  6. 10160217
  7. 10160217
  8. 10160217
  9. 10160217
  10. 10160217
  11. 10160217
  12. 10160217
  13. 10160217
  14. 10160217
  15. 10160217
  16. 10160217
  17. 10160217
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
138,609KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10160217
  • Stock #: w460
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAA3GD712392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,609 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This low km 2016 DODGE DART SE - was locally owned and well maintained. It does have brand new tires, and a fresh oil change. The 2016 Dodge Dart is an affordable sedan to check out if you are seeking something with personality. It's got a sporty look, and it's relatively fun to drive around turns. Three engines are available for the 2016 Dodge Dart. The base SE model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Every 2016 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. In government crash testing, the Dart earned the highest possible rating of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The 2016 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence. Almost all trim levels also offer a comfortable ride, making it a good candidate for road trips. The 2016 Dodge Dart makes a nice first impression, with padded surfaces, dash stitching and available flares of colorful trim. The Dodge Dart SE comes sparsely equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Interior

Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 Dodge Dart SE W...
 138,609 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2012 Volvo XC60 T6 R...
 162,000 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Armada P...
 107,200 KM
$39,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory