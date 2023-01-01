$15,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT WHOLESALE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 10465560
- Stock #: w509
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR387218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,205 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT - has many great options for the Fam Jam - DVD - STOW AND GO - many more. It was locally owned - it has been well maintained - and it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax.
The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. Although three-row crossover SUVs have grown in popularity over the last decade, they still can't beat a minivan for third-row comfort and an abundance of cargo room, And for the price, the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is hard to beat for the budget-minded buyer.
There's a single engine for all versions of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. The Stow 'n Go seats are standard for every Grand Caravan. Transforming from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode couldn't be simpler, while the third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well. The 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN has a reasonably solid standard equipment list, including 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Also included is rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system. The SXT takes the SE model and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console and the Power Window package. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
