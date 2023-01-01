$15,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 2 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465560

10465560 Stock #: w509

w509 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR387218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 188,205 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Seating Split Folder Rear Seats MODULAR SEATING Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Reverse Park Assist Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.