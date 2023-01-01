Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,205 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465560
  • Stock #: w509
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR387218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,205 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT - has many great options for the Fam Jam - DVD - STOW AND GO - many more. It was locally owned - it has been well maintained - and it has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax.



The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. Although three-row crossover SUVs have grown in popularity over the last decade, they still can't beat a minivan for third-row comfort and an abundance of cargo room, And for the price, the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is hard to beat for the budget-minded buyer.



There's a single engine for all versions of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels. Standard safety features for the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. The Stow 'n Go seats are standard for every Grand Caravan. Transforming from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode couldn't be simpler, while the third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well. The 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN has a reasonably solid standard equipment list, including 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Also included is rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system. The SXT takes the SE model and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console and the Power Window package. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2014 Ford Focus Tita...
 125,506 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra N...
 131,203 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 WHO...
 262,809 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory