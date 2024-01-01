Menu
How could you possibly fit everyone? With a third row seat adding room for more passengers! The Dodge Grand Caravan has been Canadas best selling minivan for over 29 years. This van has a Redline Pearl exterior color and a UsedRegular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. Featuring industry exclusive stow n go seating as well as recognition as a 2013 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This van is ready for anything, equipped with options including bucket seating, keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone climate controls, rear window defroster, telescopic steering wheel, ABS, rear window wiper, tinted windows, audio input jack, steering wheel audio controls, stability control and more. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,861 KM

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
132,861KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Redline Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy/Map Lamps Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror
LIGHT & STORAGE GROUP -inc: Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps Overhead Storage Bins Single Rear Overhead Console System
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Front Heated Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Garmin Navigation For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 6.5" Touchscreen ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row ...

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan