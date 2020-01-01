Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-525-5411

Contact Seller

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,951KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4437696
  • Stock #: 19T557A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR394472
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

COMING SOON! Please Contact for more details!No Accidents, Low KMs, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, and more. This 2016 Grand Caravan SE Canada Value Package is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission.Fully inspected and covered by our life time engine warranty, 30-day exchange and 90 day/3,000 Km bumper to bumper warranty!*Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more information*Crestview Chrysler is a local owned and operated dealership in Regina. We have served the Moose Jaw, Southey, Saskatoon and Southern Saskatchewan markets for over 40 years. We carry a large inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. If we don't have what you are looking for, simply ask and we will do our best to find it for you. For more information on this vehicle please call our Sales Department or fill out a form on this page. We value our return customers and the opportunity to earn new business. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler dealer.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

