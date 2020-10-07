Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,180 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

116,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6129942
  • Stock #: 20T325A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 116,180 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Backup Camera, Power Doors, Remote Start and much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
SECURITY ALARM
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available ...
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Blu-Ray/DVD Player SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video...

