2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

71,335 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-994-9416

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7643689
  Stock #: L0784B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 71,335 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Red Pearl
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

