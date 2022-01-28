Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,388 KM

Crew Plus

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

111,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8225652
  Stock #: 42108B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 111,388 KM

Vehicle Description

How could you possibly fit everyone? With a third row seat adding room for more passengers! The Dodge Grand Caravan has been Canadas best selling minivan for over 29 years. This van has a Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl exterior color and a FWD Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine. Featuring industry exclusive stow n go seating as well as recognition as a 2013 Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. This van is ready for anything, equipped with options including bucket seating, keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone climate controls, rear window defroster, telescopic steering wheel, ABS, rear window wiper, tinted windows, audio input jack, steering wheel audio controls, stability control and more. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW AS (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Garmin Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Heated Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available ...
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Blu-Ray/DVD Player SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video...

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

