$15,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad EXCELLENT VALUE 7 PASSENGER
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad EXCELLENT VALUE 7 PASSENGER
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroads has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service ne rear links. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site trades encouraged. aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Are you looking for an affordable crossover that has three rows of seats? The 2016 Dodge Journey could be what you want. It's family-friendly, and its modest size makes parking a cinch. Its suspension provides a smooth ride even over the roughest road surfaces, and that, in combination with supportive seats and a quiet interior, makes the Journey an ideal companion on long road trips. Pricing is competitive, and if you need to take on more than five passengers, the Journey is one of just a few vehicles in its price range to offer a third row of seating or an optional V6 engine. spring for the 283-horsepower V6, which delivers smooth and reasonably swift acceleration. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors. In the most recent government crash tests available, the Journey received four out of five stars for frontal-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. Crossroad gets you 19-inch wheels, gloss black and chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio. Crossroad Plus trim expands upon the Crossroad's feature content by adding tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery with cloth inserts, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, an in-dash DVD player and an SD card slot, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen).
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993