SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Our 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroads has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service ne rear links. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site trades encouraged. aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Are you looking for an affordable crossover that has three rows of seats? The 2016 Dodge Journey could be what you want. Its family-friendly, and its modest size makes parking a cinch. Its suspension provides a smooth ride even over the roughest road surfaces, and that, in combination with supportive seats and a quiet interior, makes the Journey an ideal companion on long road trips. Pricing is competitive, and if you need to take on more than five passengers, the Journey is one of just a few vehicles in its price range to offer a third row of seating or an optional V6 engine. spring for the 283-horsepower V6, which delivers smooth and reasonably swift acceleration. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors. In the most recent government crash tests available, the Journey received four out of five stars for frontal-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. Crossroad gets you 19-inch wheels, gloss black and chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio. Crossroad Plus trim expands upon the Crossroads feature content by adding tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery with cloth inserts, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, an in-dash DVD player and an SD card slot, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen).

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

2016 Dodge Journey

123,000 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad EXCELLENT VALUE 7 PASSENGER

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad EXCELLENT VALUE 7 PASSENGER

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCGG2GT191280

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroads has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service ne rear links. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Financing Available on site trades encouraged. aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Are you looking for an affordable crossover that has three rows of seats? The 2016 Dodge Journey could be what you want. It's family-friendly, and its modest size makes parking a cinch. Its suspension provides a smooth ride even over the roughest road surfaces, and that, in combination with supportive seats and a quiet interior, makes the Journey an ideal companion on long road trips. Pricing is competitive, and if you need to take on more than five passengers, the Journey is one of just a few vehicles in its price range to offer a third row of seating or an optional V6 engine. spring for the 283-horsepower V6, which delivers smooth and reasonably swift acceleration. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors. In the most recent government crash tests available, the Journey received four out of five stars for frontal-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. Crossroad gets you 19-inch wheels, gloss black and chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio. Crossroad Plus trim expands upon the Crossroad's feature content by adding tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery with cloth inserts, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a fold-flat front passenger seat with hidden storage bin, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, an in-dash DVD player and an SD card slot, a sunroof, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a navigation system (paired with the 8.4-inch touchscreen).



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2016 Dodge Journey