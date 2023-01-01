Menu
2016 Ford Edge

168,423 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Zed Auto

306-502-4322

SEL

Location

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

168,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10338186
  • Stock #: 01AC3D
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J99GBC38687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 168,423 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE* We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!


TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure




CONTACT* Call (306)502-4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

