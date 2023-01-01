$20,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2016 Ford Edge
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,423KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10338186
- Stock #: 01AC3D
- VIN: 2FMPK4J99GBC38687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 168,423 KM
Vehicle Description
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
CONTACT* Call (306)502-4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Zed Auto
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9