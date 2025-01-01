Menu
Account
Sign In
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK <br/> <br/> <br/> $495.00 Doc Fee <br/> <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+) <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE <br/> <br/> <br/> TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME <br/> <br/> <br/> ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure <br/> <br/> <br/> DL# 400141 <br/> <br/> <br/> For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA <br/> <br/> <br/> CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK <br/>

2016 Ford Edge

165,000 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12464008

2016 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4AP6GBC32604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN!Located at B-1575 Park Street, Regina, SK


$495.00 Doc Fee

FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE


TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME


ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure


DL# 400141


For more details visit: ZEDAUTO.CA


CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zed Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Regina, SK
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 149,699 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 2.0L FWD for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Hyundai Tucson Sport 2.0L FWD 169,000 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA SEL for sale in Regina, SK
2019 Hyundai KONA SEL 99,815 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Zed Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

Call Dealer

306-502-XXXX

(click to show)

306-502-4322

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2016 Ford Edge