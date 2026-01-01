Menu
2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD

Odometer: 103,385 KM
Price: $17,990+ taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight Features:
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Blindspot monitoring system
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Navigation System
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2016 Ford Edge

103,385 KM

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

13508276

2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,385KM
VIN 2FMPK4J81GBB62843

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,385 KM

2016 Ford Edge SEL AWDOdometer: 103,385 KM
Price: $17,990+ taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Blindspot monitoring system
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Push button Start
-Backup-Camera
-Rear Parking Sensors
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Remote Start
-Navigation System
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-XXXX

639-590-7118

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Ford Edge