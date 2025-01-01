Menu
2016 Ford Escape SE AWDOdometer: 167,393 km <br/> Sale Price: $13,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -Excellent servicing records <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Seat <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power heated side mirrors <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2016 Ford Escape

167,393 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

SE

13112579

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,393KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX7GUB77796

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 167,393 KM

2016 Ford Escape SE AWDOdometer: 167,393 km
Sale Price: $13,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent servicing records


Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seat
-Heated Seats
-Power heated side mirrors
-Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available

Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Ford Escape