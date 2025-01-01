$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,393KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX7GUB77796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 167,393 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Escape SE AWDOdometer: 167,393 km
Sale Price: $13,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent servicing records
Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation
-Backup-Camera
-Power Seat
-Heated Seats
-Power heated side mirrors
-Parking Sensors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
2016 Ford Escape