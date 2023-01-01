Menu
2016 Ford Explorer AWD includes: <br> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br> -No Accidents <br> -All-Wheel Drive <br> -Alloy Wheels <br> -Backup-Camera <br> -Parking Sensors <br> -Leather Power Seats <br> -Heated Seats <br> -Navigation System <br> -Sunroof/Moonroof <br> -Remote Start <br> -Third Row Seating <br> -Tow Hitch <br> -Cruise Control and much more. <br> Financing Available <br> -$22,998+tax <br> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br>

160,183 KM

Details Description

XLT

XLT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Used
VIN 1FM5K8D89GGA16158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W649
  • Mileage 160,183 KM

Vehicle Description

