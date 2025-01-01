$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,090KM
VIN 1FM5K8D89GGB67114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,090 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Explorer Xlt AWDOdometer: 132,090km
Price: $21,995+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Dual Climate Control
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Tow hitch
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$21,995
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
