2016 Ford Explorer Xlt AWD
Odometer: 132,090km
Price: $21,995+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection

Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Dual Climate Control
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Tow hitch
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2016 Ford Explorer

132,090 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

12781031

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,090KM
VIN 1FM5K8D89GGB67114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,090 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Explorer Xlt AWDOdometer: 132,090km
Price: $21,995+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Backup-Camera
-Dual Climate Control
-Parking Sensors (Front & Rear)
-Power Tail gate
-Tow hitch
-Third Row Seating
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$21,995

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Ford Explorer