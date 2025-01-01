Menu
Dealer License #914248

2016 Ford F-150

119,129 KM

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT SuperCrew

12434728

2016 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 XLT SuperCrew

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
119,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF8GKF07086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer License #914248

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

