2016 Ford Fiesta

103,601 KM

Details

$8,915

+ tax & licensing
$8,915

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta

S **New Arrival**

2016 Ford Fiesta

S **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$8,915

+ taxes & licensing

103,601KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 91004A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,601 KM

Vehicle Description

If you were looking for the most fuel efficient Ford, your long search it over. This BLACK pint sized powerhouse is packing up to 120HP out of its 1.6L I4 engine, the only way to see if thats enough for you is to come down to the dealership and drive one for yourself. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

