2016 Ford Flex

This new age White CUV (Cross-Over Vehicle) by Ford, is a great vehicle to drive whether its your morning commute, a family road trip, or night out on the town! It has a AWD Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L engine. The Ti-VCT (Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing) helps engines to deliver high performance with unsurpassed highway fuel economy and reduced emissions. Pump up the Sony Audio System with 6 speakers and light up your night with ambient lighting. With 7-passenger seating, your family or friends will be impressed by all the neat features this vehicle has to offer. Like the 18 aluminum wheels, 8 LCD touch screen and media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks. It comes with power heated, side view mirrors with an integrated blind spot system. Other convenient features include heated front bucket seats, including 10-way power driver seat and 6-way passenger seat controls, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature controls. Contact us today to test drive this stylish Ford Flex SEL! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
