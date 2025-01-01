Menu
2016 Ford Focus Titanium Odometer: 156,879km <br/> Price: $13,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> -One Owner <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Blindspot Monitoring <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Sunroof <br/> -Navigation <br/> -Sony Sound System <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Power heated side mirrors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more! <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

156,879 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Titanium

12723039

Titanium

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

Used
156,879KM
VIN 1FADP3J23GL334214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 156,879 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Focus Titanium Odometer: 156,879km
Price: $13,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Navigation
-Sony Sound System
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power heated side mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more!


Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

639-590-7118

