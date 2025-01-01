$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium
2016 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,879KM
VIN 1FADP3J23GL334214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 156,879 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Focus Titanium Odometer: 156,879km
Price: $13,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-One Owner
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Backup-Camera
-Power Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Sunroof
-Navigation
-Sony Sound System
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power heated side mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
