2016 Ford Focus

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SE LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9337231
  • Stock #: PT2423
  • VIN: 1FADP3K29GL374957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOW KM



Our 2016 Ford Focus SE has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Winter tires installed comes with alloys and all season tires. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with good service records. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. When it comes to that elusive fun-to-drive factor, for example, you'll find the Focus to be one of the more engaging cars in its class, with nimble handling that doesn't come at the expense of ride comfort. The Focus additionally boasts a sharp-looking interior that can be loaded up with the latest technology. This is especially true for 2016, as Ford has fitted the all-new Sync 3 touchscreen interface, which promises quicker responses and easier operation than the discontinued MyFord Touch system. The 2016 Ford Focus comes standard with antilock brakes rear drum brakes and front discs. Stability and traction control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. A rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system (which can be used to set electronic parameters for inexperienced drivers) are also standard. In government crash tests, the Focus earned an overall rating of five stars (out of a possible five), with five stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Focus a top score of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Focus' seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and it received the second highest score of "Acceptable" in the Institute's small-overlap frontal-offset test. SE trim level (which for the hatchback is the base model) and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, body-color exterior mirrors and door handles, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a front center armrest, additional front headrest adjustments, rear air vents, a six-speaker sound system and steering-wheel-mounted auxiliary controls. Hatchback models also get a rear spoiler and a removable package tray. an eight-way power driver seat.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Back to Top

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

