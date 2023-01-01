$22,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
ST ST3 LEATHER RECARO SEATS SUNROOF
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$22,998
- Listing ID: 9539596
- Stock #: P2475
- VIN: 1FADP3L9XGL341946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,600 KM
Vehicle Description
ST3 MANUAL TRANSMISION, LEATHER , NAVIGATION
Our 2016 Ford Focus ST , has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new battery, 2 new tires, Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Maybe you hunger for precise steering and sharp, balanced handling. Or maybe you're just genetically programmed to crave the thrill of dumping the clutch and mashing the gas pedal. Regardless of the explanation, the high-performance 2016 Ford Focus ST is here to meet your desires. This sporty compact four-door hatchback gets significant powertrain and suspension upgrades compared to mainstream Focus models. Topping that list is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out a healthy 252 horsepower. The only transmission is a short-throw six-speed manual, further emphasizing the Focus ST's high-performance purpose. Handling, meanwhile, is honed by sport-tuned underpinnings that can even facilitate a touch of oversteer for accomplished drivers at a track day. Though the above formula isn't new, what makes the Focus ST stand out from the pack is its overall civility. The Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system (replacing MyFord Touch this year) is on the cutting edge of cabin technology, while the ST's premium materials and livable ride quality make it a sport compact you can comfortably drive every day. The 2016 Ford Focus ST comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, a driver knee airbag, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard are blind-spot mirrors, a rearview camera and Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set electronic parameters for inexperienced drivers. ST2 package adds xenon headlights, cornering lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Recaro front sport seats, cloth and leather upholstery, the Sync 3 electronics interface with an 8-inch touchscreen and a 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio, satellite radio and dual USB ports. The ST3 package adds heated mirrors, full leather upholstery, heated front Recaro seats (with eight-way driver power adjustments), additional head-restraint adjustments, a heated steering wheel, a rear center armrest, multicolor ambient interior lighting, carbon-fiber interior accents and a navigation system. Stand-alone options include a sunroof.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
