Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,203 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2016 Ford Fusion was locally owned, and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been through an 80-point inspection. And it did receive a fresh synthetic oil change.
With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling and a huge array of tech features, the 2016 Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. When it was completely redesigned three years ago, the Ford Fusion sprinted from the middle of the pack to front-runner status in the super competitive midsize sedan segment. As a testament to just how right Ford got this car, there have been only minor changes since then, yet the 2016 Ford Fusion remains one of our top picks.
Strengths include handsome styling, refined ride and handling characteristics, a quiet cabin and a peppy yet fuel-efficient engine. The Fusion S and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 175 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2016 Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.
There's a comfortable and assuring tautness to the way every Fusion rides, and the steering is accurate and nimble-feeling. It all comes together to make the driver immediately feel comfortable with its responses. Highway cruising is commendably quiet and composed, and the well-engineered seats make the 2016 Ford Fusion a good companion for all-day interstate hauls.
The Fusion S comes standard with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, smartphone app integration and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and a USB port/iPod interface. Optional for the S is the Appearance package, which features 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, color-keyed lower side sills and a rear spoiler.
Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, exterior keypad entry, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, rear air ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer onsite financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
