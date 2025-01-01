Menu
2016 Ford Fusion SE
Odometer: 133,833km
Price: $13,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced

Highlight features:-
-Alloy Wheels
-Remote Start
-Back-up Camera
-Power Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more!

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2016 Ford Fusion

133,833 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion

SE

12435499

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,833KM
VIN 3FA6P0H78GR242039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Fusion SEOdometer: 133,833km
Price: $13,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight features:-
-Alloy Wheels
-Remote Start
-Back-up Camera
-Power Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Cruise Control and much more!
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2016 Ford Fusion